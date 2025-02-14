Drake Addresses Kendrick Lamar Beef, Disses Joe Budden On ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

It’s no secret that Drake had a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Year in 2024, which has so far seemingly carried over into 2025 as Kendrick Lamar continued to taunt him with his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance and Grammys sweep. However, Drake has words for those trying to throw dirt on his career’s casket, opting to defy the reports of his demise on “Gimme A Hug” from the new joint project with his OVO artist PartyNextDoor.

The project, which released on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), blends sultry R&B vibes with sharp lyrical jabs, and addresses the 6 God’s most recent feuds. While he never names Lamar or Budden, it’s pretty apparent who he is speaking of on the track “Gimme a Hug” and others.

“Bulletproof doors so heavy, got me rolling ’round like a dignitary / Funny how it’s only bitch ni**as that are waiting on The Boy’s obituary / ‘Cause if I die, it’s these ni**as that become the sole beneficiary / And what the f**k are they gon’ do with it? / Have the girls up at 29 on stage twerking with a dictionary?” he raps.

The last line appears to be a direct shot at K. Dot, referencing the “Euphoria” diss track cover art that displayed a screenshot of an online dictionary, in addition to his more intellectual persona. Yet, after the beat switches, Drake dismisses rap beef entirely: “They be dropping sh*t, but we be dropping harder sh*t / F**k a rap beef, I’m tryna get the party lit / Tryna get the party lit for the bi**hes / Them Nike tights is hugging on that a** like they missed it.”

The jabs on “Gimme a Hug” don’t stop there, however. With a third beat switch sampling Aaron Hall’s 1993 R&B classic “I Miss You,” Drake takes aim at Budden via Ford, rapping, “Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6, hate to see you with a d*ck-sucker.”

The bar references The Joe Budden Podcast, where the “Pump It Up” rapper has critiqued Drake consistently for years.

Elsewhere on the 21-track LP, Drizzy titled a song “Brian Steel,” after the lawyer who represented Young Thug in his RICO trial. There, Drake addresses Thug’s public push for Future, Metro Boomin and Drake to squash their beef. “Broski just hit me, said, ‘Put all the beef on the side,’ I can’t / Mm-hmm, I’m heated now, yeah / Ni**as want meet up, talk about sh*t, I’m vegan now / Evil eyes were staring at me and I see it now,” he raps, suggesting that reconciliation isn’t on his agenda just yet.

Thug previously attempted to bring peace in October, with an X post reading: “@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music ain’t the same without us collabin.” While Future sort of co-signed the message by reposting the sentiment, Metro Boomin didn’t acknowledge it.

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U marks the first joint album between Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, following years of collaborations on tracks like “Recognize,” “Over Here” and “Come and See Me.” The album features guest appearances from Yebba, Chino Pacas, and rising Houston singer and Pim.

Despite Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, the album was still released under UMG’s umbrella, alongside OVO Sound, Republic, and Santa Anna.

