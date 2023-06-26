Dr. Wendy Osefo Teases ‘RHOP’ Season 8 ‘Fireworks’ and ‘Fractures’ Within the Group

Dr. Wendy Osefo says the upcoming 8th season of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ has a lot in store for viewers.

via Page Six:

“You guys are in for an amazing Season 8. It is lots of flare and fireworks,” she told Page Six exclusively on Friday at Miss Diddy’s annual A Toast to Black Hollywood event.

For Osefo, resuming filming after co-star Mia Thornton threw a drink in her face was “interesting, to say the least,” but she was up for the challenge.

“We’re not all BFFs,” the political commentator, 39, cautioned coyly and broadly, promising that viewers will “get an insider look on the fractures” within the group.

“We work through it,” she shared, “and you guys get a front row seat of that.”

Another defining moment of “RHOP” Season 7 was Robyn Dixon’s decision to conceal her husband Juan Dixon’s alleged affair.

After repeatedly denying the rumors while cameras were rolling, Robyn finally admitted in January via her “Reasonably Shady” podcast that she knew the former college basketball coach had allegedly “communicated with this woman on Instagram” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans were livid the reality star hid her relationship woes, and Osefo can’t blame them.

“You know, it was an eyebrow-raiser because she often questions a lot of us,” the John Hopkins University assistant professor told us, calling it “odd” that Robyn didn’t even “feel comfortable” confiding in her closest friend on the show, Gizelle Bryant.

“That was the biggest eyebrow-raiser,” Osefo noted. “So we have questions. We ask those questions this season. You guys get to see her response.”

In honor of the theme of the night, we asked the Nigeria native — who was joined by her husband, Eddie Osefo — to toast to the co-star who inspires her most.

“I don’t know about them hoes!” she let out with a hearty laugh.

After a brief pause, she added, “I think I would choose myself. I think I am a testament to Black Girl Magic. I’m also the only one from my cast who is here. Shade! But I think that that speaks for itself.”

As for her own storyline this season, the mother of three — who was one of the evening’s honorees alongside “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Eva Marcille — teased that it would be a positive one for her and her family.

“My kids are amazing. They’re in summer camp. They’re getting big! You guys get to see some of their own milestones this year,” she gushed proudly.

When we asked the Bravolebrity what business she’ll be launching this year, her go-to investor, Eddie, literally cackled.

“I feel some type of way that you asked me that!” Wendy said with a mischievous smile, going on to confess that she is, indeed, “launching” something new.

“But it’s on brand!” her supportive husband made sure to interject.

We’re really looking forward to the new season of ‘RHOP’ premiering later this year.