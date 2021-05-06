Dr. Ian Smith Appears to Call Out Tamron Hall for Not Wanting Black Professionals on Her Show [Video]

During a recent interview on a radio show, Dr. Ian Smith seemingly called out a black talk show host who he says avoids having black experts on her show because she doesn’t see her show as a “black show.”

Dr. Ian Smith claims black talk show host limits appearances from black people ? pic.twitter.com/dX87WS4EW7 — Broke & Busy (@mississippiGFM) May 5, 2021

He said, “There is a talk show with an African-American host, with an African-American executive producer, that has said to publicists, ‘Do not pitch us your Black clients. We are not a Black show. Pitch us your white clients. We don’t wanna be looked at as a Black show.’” He continued, “However, this show will continue to bring on Black experts when they do something salacious, when they’re in the headlines for doing something bad. Then they’ll bring Black people on to talk about that.

But they won’t bring us on to talk about COVID, to talk about education, to talk about law, when we can look professional and [like] experts.” He later added, “[F]or someone to actually say to people… ‘do not pitch us your Black clients. Pitch us your white clients because we are not a Black show.’ That is disgusting to say in this year and people should be held accountable for that.”

When the radio host asked, “Is it a she? Was she formerly on cable, and then moved to NBC and then moved on to her own show with her name on it?” Ian smiled and nodded. The host then added, “Alright, well Tamron Hall you heard it.”

No one from the Tamron Hall Show has addressed Dr. Ian Smith’s comments yet.

Watch the full interview below.