Dr. Dre Sued for $10 Million by Divorce Psychotherapist Alleging ‘Unbearable Harassment’

BY: Walker Published 12 hours ago

Dr. Dre is facing a $10 million lawsuit accusing him of a “malicious campaign of harassment” against a psychiatrist who says he served as a marriage counselor and mediator for the rapper and his ex-wife before and during their divorce.

In a new lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Dr. Charles Sophy alleges Dre, born Andre Young, hired him in 2018 to mediate the breakdown of his decades-long marriage to his now ex-wife, Nicole Young. Sophy says he worked “diligently, independently and fairly” to help the couple resolve their disputes and ceased communication with Dre when the pair reached a settlement in late 2021.

The doctor says that about 14 months later, Dre started texting him out of the blue with allegations the doctor had somehow acted improperly — allegations the doctor denies. “Rather than treating the mediation process as an opportunity for healing, Young decided to take his frustrations about the mediation out on Dr. Sophy — frustrations that manifested themselves in the form of a nearly year-long sustained campaign of late-night texts, threats of intimidation and violence, and homophobic rhetoric,” the lawsuit states.

Advertisement

In a statement, Dre’s lawyer Howard King tells Rolling Stone that Dre previously filed a “confidential complaint” against Sophy with the Osteopathic Medical Board of California last year seeking “to get Dr. Sophy punished for dereliction of duties and incredible incompetence.” “That complaint seeks revocation of Dr. Sophy’s license to provide mental health counseling to needy patients.

In gross violation of all applicable standards of care, Dr. Sophy inserted himself into a contentious divorce while he simultaneously ‘treated’ not only Mr. and Mrs. Young, but their children.He was terminated when it was revealed that he was encouraging one of their children to take sides against Mr. Young, even encouraging his son to go to the press with false allegations in order to force a financial settlement that he recommended,” King claims in the statement. “Dr. Sophy has consistently rebuffed Medical Board attempts to investigate these claims, but has now filed this desperate suit while the noose of the Medical Board is tightening.”

According to Sophy’s 22-page lawsuit signed by his lawyer Christopher Frost and obtained by Rolling Stone, Sophy says Dre sent him an “overtly threatening” text around 10 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2023, in which he claimed someone told him something “disturbing” and that Sophy was “going to have to pay for that.” Sophy says he replied, “Excuse me,” and shortly after that, Dre allegedly responded, “Yes you,” and, “You’re a piece of shit.”

Sophy says he “tried to remain calm” and attempted to “defuse the situation.” He says he responded the next day with, “Good morning I have no idea what you are referring to and would make myself available to discuss anytime. Thank you.” He says Dre “doubled down” with a follow-up message that read, “You fucked up!! Just so you know, I love being under estimated.”

Advertisement

Sophy says Dre “falsely accused” him of trying to turn an unidentified third party against him. He says Dre “wrongfully accused” him of acting improperly during the divorce mediation. “There is no truth behind these baseless and far-fetched accusations,” the new lawsuit states. “Dr. Sophy tried to let the threats go and not pursue them. Young however, would not let go.”

According to the complaint, Dre sent another text on March 5, 2023, that read, “What happened Doc? I thought you wanted to talk. Cat go your tongue? You’re going to have to give me a written apology. If not, I’m moving forward. I’m not playing, trust me.” Sophy claims that in June 2023, Dre tried to force him to unlawfully disclose confidential information obtained during a therapy session with a third party. Sophy says he refused and “again tried to stay calm and hope that Young’s threats, harassment and intimidation would stop.”

On Aug. 4, 2023, Dre sent another “disturbing and chilling text message” in which he allegedly threatened, “Don’t worry I haven’t forgotten about you,” the lawsuit states. Sophy claims the “particularly sinister” text left him “more fearful for his life than ever before.” The doctor claims that in February 2023, “immediately after the initial texts were sent,” he received a strange call from a security guard at his gated community saying individuals claiming to be FBI agents were “requesting to be led into Dr. Sophy’s residence to ‘talk’ to him.”

The doctor says he believes the people were impersonating agents to gain access to his residence and “send the unmistakable message” that Sophy wasn’t safe even in “the sanctity of his home.” “Dr. Sophy lives in constant fear. He wears a bulletproof vest anytime he steps foot outside, is afraid to leave his home and is constantly looking over his shoulder. The egregiousness of Young’s persistent harassing behavior has compelled Dr. Sophy to seek redress and protection,” the lawsuit states.

Advertisement

“Nobody should have to live in constant fear. But Dr. Sophy does — ironically for no other reason than he tried to help Young to resolve his own family’s conflict.” The lawsuit includes claims for civil harassment, threat of violence based on his sexual orientation and a court order prohibiting contact. He’s seeking compensatory damages of at least $10 million and punitive damages to be decided at trial.

via: Rolling Stone