Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Reveal December Release Date for New Album ‘Missionary’

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are back in action on their first joint project in roughly three decades.

Missionary, will arrive on December 13, in a trailer on Instagram.

It will be the first album Dr. Dre has produced for him since 1993’s Doggystyle.

The rapper announced the album with a playful social media trailer featuring two Mormon missionaries arriving at the door of a woman dressed in lingerie. “Your ad said you were dedicated to missionary work!” she complains, with a can of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s new cocktail, Gin & Juice in hand.

Snoop has teased Missionary as a cheekily-titled sequel to Doggystyle since 2022, having said it would be done that November, in time for Doggystyle’s 30th anniversary.

Earlier this month, he revealed that Jelly Roll and Sting were set to be two features on the album. On the Bootleg Kev podcast, Jelly Roll said their collaboration came to fruition after Interscope’s Jimmy Iovine coordinated a FaceTime call between Jelly and Dre.

“[He said,] ‘I got this crazy idea. I can send you something, or you can write something and send it back, or you can come here, and we can write something,’” Jelly Roll explained. “ I was like, ‘If coming and writing with you is an option, I’m coming…It was the most awesome session I ever did.” Dre. Dre previously teased that Missionary would have an “amazing roster” of guests. “This one is gonna show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and with my music,” the producer told ET this summer.

“I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career.” Snoop Dogg’s last album was 2022’s BODR or Bacc on Death Row, as he became the new owner of the label where he established his career.

“I was looking to get my masters back from Doggystyle — that was what I was searching for,” he said previously. And during the process, they were — the people that had it — were charging more for the masters than for Death Row. So I had to ask myself, ‘Do I want the masters now, or do I want to go back and get that legacy?’”

