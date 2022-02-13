Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige & Kendrick Lamar Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show [Photos + Video]

There were a couple of surprises as 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak joined hip hop legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem in the Super Bowl halftime show.

via: Rap-Up

After much anticipation, Dr. Dre put on for the West Coast with one of the most epic halftime shows ever at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday (Feb. 12).

The hip-hop icon was joined by his famous friends including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Dre and Snoop opened the Pepsi Halftime Show with “The Next Episode” while perched atop an elaborate all-white set set resembling their hometown.

“West Coast make some noise,” Dre said before launching into “California Love.”

“Been in the game for 30 years,” rapped the 56-year-old icon while reminding the 100 million viewers of his legendary status.

Surprise guest 50 Cent then emerged for a performance of “In Da Club,” recreating his iconic music video while hanging upside down in a box.

Mary J. was in the spot and looking fly as ever while performing her Dre-produced hit “Family Affair” before delivering an emotional performance of her power ballad “No More Drama” that left goosebumps.

The excitement was palpable as King Kendrick made his return to the stage with “Alright,” backed by an army of dancers.

Then it was time for Eminem to get lost in the moment. Backed by Anderson .Paak on drums, Slim Shady commanded the crowd with his anthem “Lose Yourself.”

The 12-minute performance capped off with Dre, who took the stage beside Em to play the first notes of “Still D.R.E.” on the piano before his fellow legends joined him for the grand finale.