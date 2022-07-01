Dr. Dre Says He Made ‘247 Songs During The Pandemic’ [Video]

Lord knows how many Dr. Dre songs, albums, and productions are sitting in the vault at this moment. Ever the perfectionist, he has long delayed his much-anticipated fourth album, Detox several times over the past two decades. While he has not revealed when, or even if, Detox will see the light of day in the near future, he has shared that he’s been hard at work over the past two years.

via: Revolt

January 2021, Dre was back at work with frequent Aftermath Entertainment producer Dem Jointz and The D.O.C., proving he was ready to get back to the music. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, Dre was locked in and recording. In a recent video on Instagram, Dre tells rapper Busta Rhymes he recorded a total of 247 songs during the pandemic.

“[I did] 247 songs during the pandemic, and then we paused, did a whole album with Marsha Ambrosius — that’s fucking nutso, that’s crazy,” he said. “Then we came back … what did we do after that? Oh, I did the Grand Theft Auto shit and now we working on my nigga Snoop. We two days in right now, we got, what, six bangers done? So, I don’t know. I wanna finish this shit and then um…,” Dre pauses. “And then start Busta Rhymes,” Busta jokingly chimed in.

Busta Rhymes definitely seemed excited for what he and Dre may be working on next. The two first collaborated back in 2001 on Busta’s Genius album. Since then, the two artists have collaborated on countless projects, including Busta’s “Don’t Get Carried Away” featuring Nas, “Legend Of The Falls Offs” and “Break Ya Neck.” Fans have been patiently waiting for some new Dr. Dre heat. With almost 250 songs in his chamber, hip hop fanatics might just get what they’re hoping for.