Dr. Dre Is ‘So Happy’ That Snoop Dogg Purchased Death Row Records Despite All The ‘Bullsh*t Following It’ [Video]

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s collaborative relationship goes way back. Next month, rap’s new generation will experience their musical magic on their forthcoming album, Missionary. But for the two hip-hop legends, it all dates back to Death Row Records days.

Dr. Dre recently shared that he initially felt uneasy about Snoop Dogg’s decision to purchase Death Row Records but is now proud of how his former protégé has rejuvenated the iconic rap label. Speaking at ComplexCon during a live Drink Champs interview alongside Snoop, Dre opened up about his mixed feelings when he first heard the news.

After DJ EFN, one of the show’s co-hosts, praised Snoop’s recent efforts at Death Row, Dre admitted, “I was so upset when I heard that Snoop was doing the Death Row shit at the beginning… Like, ‘N*gga, that shit has so much bullshit following it.’” The rapper and producer explained that the label’s history of chaos and controversy had initially left him skeptical of Snoop’s plans.

However, Dre’s concerns soon shifted to admiration. He said, “But now, I’m so happy about it and so impressed at what my brother’s doing because he’s taken the thing that we created and brought it back to life. I see his vision now. I appreciate it, and I’m proud of it.” Touched by Dre’s words, Snoop responded humbly: “That made me feel good. Thank y’all,” before joking, “Y’all tryna make a n*gga cry.”

Founded in 1991 by Dre, Suge Knight, The D.O.C., and Dick Griffey, Death Row was once home to legends like 2Pac, Snoop, and Tha Dogg Pound. Despite its enormous influence, the label was plagued by controversy, notably its involvement in the East Coast vs. West Coast feud. After leaving Death Row, Dre launched Aftermath Entertainment, helping introduce stars like Eminem and 50 Cent.

Since acquiring Death Row Records in February 2022, Snoop has returned its catalog to streaming, revived releases from past artists, and signed new talent, including October London and D Smoke. Reflecting on his acquisition, Snoop said, “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career… This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.”

