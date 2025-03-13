Home > NEWS

Donatella Versace Steps Down as Head of Versace

BY: Walker

Published 1 minute ago

On Thursday, Italian designer Donatella Versace, 69, announced her plans to step down as the chief creative officer of her eponymous luxury fashion powerhouse.

Versace, 69, took on the role to lead the luxury fashion house after her brother and its founder, Gianni Versace, was fatally gunned down outside his Miami Beach mansion in 1997.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy,” Versace wrote on Instagram. “He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity.”

Following her brother’s death — and despite not having a background in design or fashion — Versace quickly became a living embodiment of the Versace brand and remains a beloved figure within the fashion industry.

The 69-year-old’s iconic pin-straight blond hair and her unparalleled ability to bring together the industry’s top models, including Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, for the fashion house’s out-of-this-world runway shows became as emblematic of the brand as its gold mythological logo.Emmanuel Gintzburger, CEO of Versace — whose parent company is fashion conglomerate Capri Holdings — said that the brand “is what it is today because of Donatella Versace and the passion she has brought to her role every day for nearly thirty years.”

“The universal values she stands for and her love for uncompromised creativity anchored Versace far beyond a brand or a company,” he said in a statement. “Working alongside her has been an incredible privilege and pleasure.”

Dario Vitale, the former design and image director of Italian brand Miu Miu, will lead the fashion house as its new chief creative officer, the company said in a statement.

“I want to express my sincere thank you to Donatella for her trust in me, and for her tireless dedication to the extraordinary brand that Versace is today,” Vitale said in a statement. “It is a privilege to contribute to the future growth of Versace and its global impact through my vision, expertise and dedication.”

Versace will stay on at the company as its chief brand ambassador.

“I will remain Versace’s most passionate supporter,” she said. “Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart.”

via: NBC News

