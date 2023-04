Donald Trump has been arrested.

The former President surrendered to authorities at the courthouse in Manhattan at around 1:30 p.m. ET. He’s expected to be fingerprinted and then arraigned in court before Judge Juan Merchan at 2:15 p.m. ET.

His specific charges, about 30 counts related to document fraud, are unknown, because the indictment against him is under seal.

They are expected to be unsealed and made public when he is arraigned.

Story developing…