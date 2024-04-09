Don Toliver Arrested for DUI, Cited & Released in the Field | lovebscott.com

Don Toliver was arrested on suspicion of DUI this week.

via: HotNewHipHop

Toliver was arrested for driving under the influence near the San Fernando Valley, on Tuesday morning, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol cited by TMZ. Officers say there were clear signs of impairment and that they gave him a citation on the scene rather than bring him to the station. Law enforcement sources for the outlet say police turned him over to another party who was present and sober. He was also fully cooperative throughout the incident. Further details are unavailable.

The arrest comes less than a month after Toliver and his partner, Kali Uchis, welcomed their first child together. In a joint post on Instagram sharing the news, the couple wrote: “You are everything we could have hoped for & more. Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. May our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health.”