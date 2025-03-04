Dolly Parton’s Ultra-Private Husband of Nearly 60 Years, Carl Thomas Dean, Dead at 82

BY: Walker Published 20 minutes ago

Country icon Dolly Parton announced the death of her husband of 58 years, Carl Thomas Dean, via Instagram on March 3.

Dean married the country legend in 1966 but eschewed the spotlight. He never attended public events with his wife, and the singer shared only a handful of photos of him over the years.

His cause of death was not immediately announced.

“Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie,” the post read.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy,” Parton’s post continued. “The family asks for privacy during this difficult time.”

Dean was born in Nashville, Tenn., in 1942. He was one of three children born to Virginia “Ginny” Bates Dean and Edgar “Ed” Henry Dean. Parton shared in her 1994 book Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business that Dean was close to his grandmother Minnie Bates.

Not much is known of his life before he met Parton in 1964 outside a laundromat. She was 18 and was staying with her Uncle Bill, having just moved to Nashville to pursue her music career.

“I’d come to Nashville with dirty clothes,” she told The New York Times in 1976. “I was in such a hurry to get here. And after I’d put my clothes in the machine, I started walkin’ down the street, just lookin’ at my new home, and this guy hollered at me, and I waved. Bein’ from the country, I spoke to everybody. And he came over and, well, it was Carl, my husband.”

“I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me). He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about,” she recalled.

She continued, “I wouldn’t go out with him. I mean, that was somethin’ we was taught. You gotta know somebody or they may take you on a back road and kill you. But I said, ‘You’re welcome to come up to the house tomorrow because I’m babysittin’ my little nephew.’ ” Dean came over every day that week, and the first time they went out together, he took her to meet his parents.

They married in Ringgold, Ga., in 1966. Their only witnesses were her mother, the pastor and his wife. “We thought Ringgold because we knew that was where you could get your license and get married the same day,” she told a local news station in Chattanooga, Tenn., in 2012. Parton told PEOPLE in 2012 of their wedding, “It was the first marriage for both of us. And the last.”

Parton’s star began to rise in the late 1960s, and while Dean supported her, he stayed far in the background and focused on his asphalt business. “He’s sort of shy and quiet,” she told PEOPLE in a 1977 cover story. She was happy to keep their relationship separate from her work life. “What we have together is so sweet and good that I’d never want it to get jumbled up with the other.”

Still, Dean inspired one of her most iconic songs: “Jolene.” But the “real” Jolene didn’t try to “take” Dean; she was just flirtatious with him when she helped him at the bank. “She got this terrible crush on my husband,” Parton told NPR in 2008. “And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us — when I was saying, ‘Hell, you’re spending a lot of time at the bank. I don’t believe we’ve got that kind of money.’ So it’s really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one.” The name Jolene came from a fan.

Parton’s image in the ‘80s was very sexy, but she said that never bothered Dean. “He’s not jealous, and I’m not either,” she told PEOPLE in 1981. “Carl is the one man in my life. I would love to grow old with him. If he should die first, I may never marry again. My love is that deep.”

Dean stayed primarily at their large home in Tara, outside of Nashville. One of his passions was buying and reselling trucks and tractors. “He likes his freedom,” Parton told PEOPLE in 1982. “If I call him, that’s fine, he ain’t expectin’ it. He doesn’t like me home for long because it interferes with his tradin’. So we never really have any hold on each other. And yet we have the ultimate hold.”

