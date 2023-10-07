Doja Cat Slammed by Fans After Wearing Shirt With Image of Alt-Right Comic

Doja Cat is being called out for wearing a shirt with Sam Hyde’s face on it.

via: Rolling Stone

Doja’s latest troll has once again pushed fans to the limit as the singer posted and then deleted a photo of herself wearing a shirt featuring a notorious alt-right comic.

On Friday, Doja Cat uploaded the selfie donning a shirt with the image of Sam Hyde, an internet-infamous edgelord with ties to both the alt-right and neo-Nazi movements.

Hyde was previously a co-writer on Adult Swim’s Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace before the series was canceled after one season for featuring racist and sexist messaging, Buzzfeed reports. In a long-running viral “joke,” Hyde’s name is also mentioned on social media as the suspect in the immediate aftermath of mass shootings.

Soon after posting the photo, Doja Cat — who has her own frustrating history of trolling and dwelling the unsavory underbelly of the internet — was met with criticism from fans, which resulted in her deleting the photo… only to repost a different selfie with Hyde’s image cropped out. The photo was accompanied by a bunch of eyeroll emojis in the caption:

In the lead-up to Doja Cat’s new album Scarlet, the singer went on trolling overdrive, briefly renaming herself as “Emcee Flapchunks the Third” and alleging that her first two albums, Planet Her and Hot Pink, were “cash grabs.” “Yall fell for it,” she tweeted then deleted. “Now I can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.” Doja Cat also threatened to quit music altogether, “im done with this music shit its only making me sadder every day. i cant take it anymore.”

Doja Cat’s online antics — as well as her rumored relationship with J Cyrus, a popular online streamer who has been accused of alleged grooming and sexual misconduct by multiple women — resulted in a falling out with her own “Kittenz” fanbase, many of whom unfollowed the singer on social media.

A Brazilian Doja Cat fan account announced in July they were taking an “indefinite break” in their coverage of their singer. “We thought a lot about how to say this to you and there’s no other way: Doja’s latest pronouncements on social media left us kittenz very disappointed…. if we can call ourselves that, since even Doja doesn’t seem to like the name of the fandom she herself created,” the Instagram account for Doja Cat Brazil wrote. “Every day, we put our sweat on this page to keep it active and it is with great pain that we see the end approaching. What we hope is that Doja rethinks her actions as an artist and has the least amount of consideration for the fans who have been with her since the beginning, supporting and motivating her… because without us, she wouldn’t be where she is.”

Doja Cat’s online troubles begin further back, including posts that used homophobic slurs to describe rappers Earl Sweatshirt and Tyler, the Creator, and a leaked video from a room in Tinychat rumored to be associated with white supremacists, in which Doja can be seen rolling around suggestively on a bed and saying the n-word. (Speaking to Rolling Stone, Doja admitted to spending time in the Tinychat but denied being “involved in any racist conversations” on Tinychat, calling anyone who referred to her online friends as white supremacists “fucking stupid.”)

“When you’re dealing with a real artist, everyone makes mistakes. Everyone says things. I would be lying to you if I said there wasn’t nervousness [about her being online],” her manager Gordan Dillard told Rolling Stone in 2021. “But Doja’s growing into an adult. She’s maturing. She’s a human being. And I can never be mad at her for being herself. She is who she is.”

Doja Cat poses for a selfie wearing a shirt with neo Nazi Sam Hyde on it. pic.twitter.com/vVmfJxj4qn — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 6, 2023