Doja Cat Quitting Making Pop Music to Focus on Getting Better At Rap

Doja Cat says she’s ready to prove she’s a good rapper, and to do that, she’s shelving her pop style.

via: HipHopDX

On Saturday (April 8), the “Woman” recording artist took to Twitter, where she revealed she’s turning a new leaf. “no more pop,” she tweeted.

“i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny,” she continued, responding to her critics. “I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will.”

When questioned about what inspired the new direction — with one fan insinuating her haters got the best of her — the chart-topper admitted: “pop isnt exciting to me anymore. I dont wanna make it.”

no more pop — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 8, 2023

i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I'm getting tired of hearing yall say that i can't so I will. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 8, 2023

pop isnt exciting to me anymore. I dont wanna make it. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 8, 2023

The proclamation was well received with many claiming Doja is already dominating her competition. “cap lol you rap better than most rappers regardless of gender,” one user responded.

cap lol you rap better than most rappers regardless of gender — i did not give elon $8 (@DijahSB) April 8, 2023

“Nah ur being way too humble u deserve to talk ur shit in the rap sphere already,” another user suggested.

Nah ur being way too humble u deserve to talk ur shit in the rap sphere already — captain curry (@bigfishMino) April 9, 2023