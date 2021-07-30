Dog Missing for 2 Years Reunites With Owners After Being Spotted on TV [Video]

Would you be able to recognize your dog on television?

A dog named Payday was returned to its family earlier this month nearly two years after he went missing. The owner, identified only as Dwight, spotted the dog in local news segment about adoptable pets.

via Complex:

“[Dwight] had woken up early last Wednesday to the sounds of FOX6’s morning broadcast, just as our volunteer started describing a little brown dog with the most adorable underbite,” the Wisconsin Humane Society wrote on Facebook. “Dwight normally turns off his TV every night, but must have left it on by accident – or perhaps thanks to fate ? It only took one glance at the picture for Dwight to immediately recognize Payday.”

According to WHS, Dwight’s mother reunited with the long-lost pet that same afternoon at the WHS Milwaukee Campus. Staffers captured the touching moment in a video that was later shared on Instagram and Facebook.

“Payday was originally brought home as a companion for Dwight’s now 12-year-old daughter, who was still distraught over the incredible loss of her best friend,” WHS wrote. “Dwight’s mom, Melissa, came to pick up the beloved pup and – as you can see – it was the most incredible reunion! We are beyond ecstatic for this amazing family to finally be whole again.”

WHS did not provide details surrounding the dog’s disappearance in 2019.

Grab a tissue and watch their reunion below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Humane Society (@wischumane)