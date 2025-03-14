DK Metcalf Announces Engagement to Normani After Trade to Steelers: ‘Hold That Rock Up, Baby’

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

DeKaylin “DK” Metcalf is giving Normani some extra motivation!

“I proposed to my fiancée and [former teammate Russell Wilson] was the one who connected us,” the wide receiver, 27, said during the Thursday, March 13, press conference when asked if Wilson had given him advice about relocating to Pittsburgh. “So he was just telling me congratulations, giving us congratulations on that.”

After casually dropping the news, Metcalf confirmed that he got down on one knee one day prior and shared that Normani, 28, was there to support him as he joined his new team.

“She’s right there. Hold that rock up baby,” he teased.

Metcalf shared that the proposal occurred with both of their families present for the milestone occasion.

“My family and her family was in Houston,” he told reporters. “It was my sister’s Spring Break and just thought about getting the whole family together for a big kumbaya and joining our families with the ring.”

While the proposal came off like it was a spur-of-the-moment decision, Metcalf shared that the event had been a long time coming.

“I tried to [propose] last year,” he explained “But she’s a singer so her work kind of conflicted with the schedule.”

As Metcalf struggled to get the timing just right, he took extra steps to make sure everything was perfect.

“I started sending her flowers with a story,” he recalled “And then the last letter on the flower was ‘Will you marry me?’ And she said yes.”

Normani and Metcalf began dating in 2022 after being set up by Wilson and his wife, Ciara. Metcalf and Wilson played on the Seattle Seahawks together before Wilson parted ways with the organization in 2021. After a stint with the Denver Broncos, Wilson joined the Steelers last year.

Metcalf, for his part, was traded from the Seahawks to the Steelers days before he proposed to Normani. He also agreed to a five-year $150 million contract extension.

Last year, the former Fifth Harmony singer opened up about her relationship with the football player.

“I am very happy. Definitely an answered prayer,” she said in a June 2024 interview with Rolling Stone. “I’ve experienced a lot with relationships. I’m a real lover girl. I wear my heart on my sleeve, and finding space where that’s reciprocated feels good. I like to see myself happy. I really do.”

