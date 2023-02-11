DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died Without A Will, His Widow Allison Files Petition To Receive Half Of His Estate

Allison Holker Boss is asking a California court for Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ half of their joint estate after the beloved dancer died without a will.

According to court documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Holker has filed a spousal property petition.

The filing asked the court for a “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse,” according to the petition obtained by TheBlast.com.

Holker said her late husband did not have a ton of assets when they married in 2013.

“At the date of marriage decedent (tWithch) owned only personal effects of little value,” Holker told the court. She said his “net worth on the date of marriage was nil.”

“There are no written agreements between (Holker) and (Boss) providing for a non-pro-rata division of the aggregate value of the community property,” the filing read.

Holker wants the court to award her half of Boss’ production company, half of his Goldman Sachs Investment account, an interest in his royalties from Cast and Crew Productions and Disney along with interest in royalties from SAG/AFTRA.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound back in December 2022.

Boss checked into a hotel near his home the night before he was found by an employee of the establishment.

At the time, Holker released a statement reading, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.”

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory,” she continued.

“We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our 3 children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” Holker ended.