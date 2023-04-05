Why DJ Envy and His Family Turned Down ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’

It appears we almost had a black family on Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey.’

via: Page Six

Morning radio host DJ Envy and his family have been asked several times to join the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” — but he refuses to be part of the cast, he tells Page Six.

“I don’t want to a be the token black person on the show,” Envy (aka RaaShaun Casey) told us. “They would have to make it make sense, and we not into that type of beef and drama. When I see you fighting each other and flipping tables that’s not my family,” he told Page Six.

The Bravo show premiered in 2009, and remains one of the highest-rated shows on the network.

“We have been asked a couple of times about joining the ‘Real Housewives,’ but I don’t think that’s for us,” Envy added. “I don’t know how we would fit into all of that. I will be honest, I don’t see myself hanging out with [the cast] so much. When they go out and do certain things, it is just not my vibe.”

The Queens native and father of six resides in New Jersey, and is familiar with the cast of the series. His wife of 22 years, Gia, is friends with Teresa Giudice.

“I do know all the cast members of New Jersey,” Envy adds. “My kids and their kids know each other from dance or gymnastics. So that’s how I know Teresa and Joe Gorga, and all of those other people — but I don’t think we would fit in.”

“The Breakfast Club” co-host, 45, with Charlamagne Tha God has just signed a deal with BET and VH1 to air a one-hour edition of their radio show, beginning on April 17.

“This deal was in the works for a couple of months now. I am super-duper excited,” Envy says. “It will definitely amplify us in places where people may not have seen or heard of us.”

The DJ and entrepreneur also has a book coming out with his wife, “Real Life Real Family,” plus a new real estate reality show with rapper 50 Cent in the works.