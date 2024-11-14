Home > NEWS

Disney+ to Add Free ESPN Streaming Content Starting in December

BY: Walker

Published 10 hours ago

{PinterestId: 190777}

Today, the Walt Disney Company has announced that the new ESPN hub will launch on Disney+ in the United States on Wednesday 4th December 2024.

The move, which was signaled by the company last spring, follows a similar initiative with Hulu earlier this year. It precedes the arrival of ESPN’s “flagship” streaming service, which will include the full suite of live programming from all ESPN networks. The projected date of that launch remains early fall of 2025.

While subscribers to the “trio” package combining Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will see the most benefit from the tile addition, Disney says it plans to make “select” ESPN programming available to all Disney+ subscribers.

CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston revealed the date of the ESPN tile addition in their executive commentary about the company’s fiscal fourth quarter. Earlier this morning, Disney released its quarterly numbers, with Disney+ adding 4.4 million new core subscribers over the prior quarter, topping 120 million. The streaming service launched nearly five years ago, on November 19, 2019.

Advertisement

The flagship experience within the ESPN app, Iger and Johnson said, will offer viewers “an enhanced array of innovative digital features, creating a sports destination unlike anything available in the marketplace today.”

The aim of the flagship rollout will be to reduce churn and increase engagement, opening up new advertising possibilities. On the ad front, execs said more than half of new subscribers to Disney+ are coming in through its ad-supported tier, which launched in December 2022.

Iger and Johnston said the addition of Hulu and ESPN tiles represents an effort to assemble on Disney+ “the ultimate collection of high-quality content for every member of the household.” As much as it has grown globally in the five years since its debut, Disney+ has been limited historically by the narrowness of its programming and the fact that some viewers only occasionally visit, as reflected in Nielsen’s monthly Gauge reports. Typically, Disney+ captures about one-third of Netflix’s share of viewing via a TV set, and also lags behind Amazon Prime Video.

via: Deadline

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Kenya Moore Takes ‘Full Accountability’ for Photo Scandal That Got Her Booted from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ [Video]

By: Denver Sean
NEWS

Eva Longoria, Who Stumped for Kamala Harris, Reveals She Moved Her Family Out of ‘Dystopian’ US

By: Walker
NEWS

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Become Badass Spies Again in First Trailer for Back in Action

By: Walker
NEWS

SZA Regrets Getting BBL but Is Happy With Results, ‘I Love My Butt’

By: Walker
NEWS

Denzel Washington Reveals Gladiator 2 Bosses Cut ‘Full on the Lips’ Homosexual Kiss — ‘I Guess They Weren’t Ready for That Yet!

By: Walker
NEWS

DDG Responds To Rumors He’s Already Moved On, Says He Wants More Children With Ex Halle Bailey

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: ‘General Hospital’ is on ‘Life Support’ Amid Plunging Ratings, Behind-the-Scenes Firings and Real-Life Tragedies

By: Walker
NEWS

Sara Haines Walks Off ‘The View’ After Whoopi Goldberg Admits She Likes ‘to Be Eaten From Time to Time’ [Video]

By: Walker
LGBTQIA+ Charities you can support
DISCOVER X BOMESI

#GiveBackSeason: A List of LGBTQIA+ Charities You Can Support

By: Jasmine Tianna
NEWS

Craig Melvin Will Replace Hoda Kotb as Co-Anchor of the ‘TODAY’ Show [Video]

By: Walker