‘A Different World’ Reunion Is Here, Cast Joins ‘Red Table Talk’ [Video]

The cast of the hit series A Different World is celebrating its 35th anniversary and will appear on Red Table Talk to celebrate!

Now, as the hit series celebrates its 35th anniversary, Smith will be joined by the legendary ensemble cast including Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Cree Summer, Glynn Turman, Ajai Sanders, Karen Malina White, and of course, the iconic Debbie Allen—who helmed the series from its second season through its sixth and final—for a special episode of Red Table Talk.

Together, the cast will share behind-the-scenes stories, hilarious and heartfelt memories while also reliving their favorite episodes. In an exclusive clip (below), Ajai Sanders, who portrayed Gina Deveaux in seasons 4-6, revealed that she was homeless prior to landing her recurring role.

“I was supposed to only be there for one episode and I remember thinking, ‘Well if I don’t get this, then I’m just gonna go back home and rethink this whole thing.’ The first person that I met was Jasmine [Guy] and she walked up to me and said, ‘Hi, my name is Jasmine and welcome to the show.’ I’ll never forget what that felt like,” recalled Sanders.

She continued, “so I just wanna thank y’all for giving me a life and a career. Debbie Allen, there are no words.” Sanders, who had never worked in TV prior, honed in on her craft and later appeared in several classic shows including Moesha, Martin, and The Jamie Foxx Show. For Smith, she even recalled that feeling of being “super starstruck.” A Different World became the first show the Set It Off actress starred in as a series regular.

Charnele Brown, whom we know as Kimberly Reese, later thanked Guy for teaching her lesson about camera placement and etiquette.

The not-to-be-missed episode will additionally highlight surprise messages from Marisa Tomei, who was on the series’ first season as Maggie Lauten and the one-and-only Patti LaBelle, who affectionately played Hardison’s mom, Adele Wayne.

Watch the full episode below.