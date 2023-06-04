Diddy’s Son, Justin Combs, Arrested for DUI in Los Angeles

Diddy’s eldest son, Justin Combs, was arrested Sunday morning near Beverly Hills after a cop saw a vehicle run a red light.

The incident occurred around 8am and was photographed by onlookers.

According to reports, the officer initiated a traffic stop, where Justin was found to be the driver.

After a preliminary investigation, the cop reportedly felt there was enough probable cause to arrest Justin under suspicion of driving under the influence.

Justin booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge and had his bond set at $5,000.

Its unclear if the 29-year-old is still in custody.