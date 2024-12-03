Diddy’s Son Christian Combs Sued For Sexual Assault, Accuser Serves Him at Mogul’s Miami Mansion

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

Diddy’s son Christian Combs’ assault accuser reportedly serves him at mogul’s Miami mansion.

Diddy’s youngest son, Christian Combs, was served with legal paperwork by his assault accuser at his incarcerated father’s Miami mansion, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Grace O’Marcaigh, who filed a lawsuit accusing Christian, 26, of assault, battery, sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, had the paperwork delivered to Diddy’s mansion on the water.

Diddy, 55, had been spending time at the mansion before he was arrested in New York on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering on September 16. The mogul pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Diddy used one of his Miami properties as collateral for his bond. He was recently denied bond for a third time last week.

In her lawsuit, Grace claimed she worked as a stewardess in the yachting industry since 2018. She said she had planned to work in the industry for the rest of her life, but claimed the alleged incident with Christian has derailed those plans.

Grace said she was working on a yacht named Victorious in July 2022.

She said Diddy chartered a yacht for himself and his son came along. In her suit, Grace said Diddy turned “what was sold as a wholesome family excursion into a hedonistic environment,” filled with guests who Grace believed were sex workers.

Grace said, “It resulted in an unexpected increase in workload for her and her colleagues as well as unwanted exposure to unlawful drug use, sex work, and general chaos.”

During one shift, Grace said that Christian was around. She said he took an immediate interest in her, which she “considered very inappropriate.”

She claimed Christian pressured her to drink with him in a recording studio. Grace’s suit said Christian “violently grabbed [Grace’s] arm and began hurting her. He pulled [Grace] to the seat beside him and prevented her from getting up.”

Grace said she asked to be able to return to the kitchen but “her pleas fell on deaf ears.” She said Christian continued to demand she take more shots.

“[Grace] was quite scared and realized she was in a very dangerous situation. [Grace] was also feeling the effect of the tequila shots and quickly suspected that the tequila was spiked,” the suit read.

The suit claimed that later in the day, Christian cornered Grace in a room and became “physical and extremely aggressive.” She said he groped her as she pushed him back constantly.

Grace said Christian took off all his clothes and showed off his erection. She said that he grabbed her arms and tried to force her to perform oral copulation on him.

Grace started fighting Christian, but he stopped when another employee walked into the room.

She said she told her Captain the following morning but he “lacked compassion or concern, failed to investigate and insisted that she was probably voluntarily partying with the guests.” Grace said this was not true.

Grace said the Captain made her continue serving Christian while they were on the yacht and claimed she was not provided an option to be isolated or not serve Christian.

The suit claimed, “In addition to losing her employment, [Grace] also lost her longtime partner, with whom she had planned a future. [Grace’s] partner was never the same after seeing [Grace’s] bruises on her body because of [Christian’s] sexual assault and having to deal with the mental and emotional ramifications, so they separated.”

“[Grace’s] mental health deteriorated to the point that she was medicated and required intensive therapy. Additionally, she fell into a deep depression and was unable to fully carry out her maid of honor duties at the wedding of her only sister in June 2023, which she had been looking forward to doing for over eighteen months,” her lawyer wrote in the suit.

Grace said she continues to suffer serious harm as a result of Christian’s actions.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, Diddy’s attorney slammed Grace’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn. Tyrone filed a separate case against Diddy on behalf of a music producer named Rodney Jones.

via: In Touch Weekly

