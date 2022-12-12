Diddy's Mystery Baby Mama Revealed as 28-Year-Old Dana Tran

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

Diddy surprised everyone this past weekend when he revealed that he welcomed a daughter, Love Sean Combs, into the world — as no one knew he was expecting, or whom the child’s mother could be.

According to Love’s birth certificate, she was born on October 15 in Newport Beach, CA to father Sean Combs and mother Dana Tran.

Dana is 28, works(ed) in cyber security, and goes by Dana Tee on social media.

The nature of their romantic relationship is unclear, as Diddy has been most publicly linked to Yung Miami in recent months.

The little girl Love is Diddy’s 7th child.

Diddy seems to have a type, doesn’t he?

