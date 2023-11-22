Diddy's Clothing Brand Sean John Being 'Phased Out' of Macy's After Two-Decade Partnership

After settling rape and abuse allegations with the singer Cassie last week, Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing growing scrutiny in the midst of his push to refresh and expand a business portfolio he spent decades cultivating.

via: Radar Online

Diddy’s clothing brand Sean John will no longer be carried in Macy’s, with an insider connected to the retail giant telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that the rapper’s label won’t be available on the department store’s website, effective this month.

Sean John is offered on Macy’s website and in select stores, but our source shared that corporate has been evaluating the brand for a while now, noting it hasn’t been selling like it used to in the late ’90s and early ’00s. They emphasized the decision to “phase out” the label had been an ongoing process before Cassie’s lawsuit.

“As part of our ongoing review of our brand portfolio, the Sean John collection has started to phase out of assortment since early fall 2023,” the well-connected source told RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.

We’re told Diddy’s “products are being removed” and “won’t be available on the site,” with the insider sharing, “It’s the course of business.” Retail stores are “always evaluating” and deciding “what’s relevant” to consumers — and people are no longer buying Sean John.

Sources close to Diddy played off Macy’s move, revealing the rapper’s brand is being “reimagined” but has “no official plans to re-released.” They also said the news about the department store is “relevant because this is part of the process.”

Diddy started the clothing label in 1998. He sold 90% of the stake to Global Brands Group in 2016 but purchased Sean John back in December 2021 for $7.5 million after the holding company went bankrupt.

Macy’s has been carrying Sean John since the beginning, with the music mogul signing an exclusive partnership with the department store in 2010.

As this outlet reported, the rapper was sued by Cassie last week. In the explosive lawsuit, she claimed her ex raped her, physically abused her, piled her with drugs, and forced her to perform illicit acts on sex workers throughout their 10-year relationship.

She also claimed Diddy blew up Kid Cudi’s car after discovering the two had been hanging out while her relationship with him was on pause. Kid Cudi confirmed his vehicle did blow up, with his spokesperson telling the New York Times, “This is all true.”

Diddy denied Cassie’s allegations, claiming she had blackmailed him before filing the $30 million suit.