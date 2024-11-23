Diddy Witness Courtney Burgess Fires Back at His Sons Amid Legal Battle Over Rights to Kim Porter’s Alleged Diary

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Diddy’s sons have came together to file a cease and desist over the unauthorized and controversial Kim Porter book.

The cease and desist order came after Courtney Burgess started selling an unauthorized tell-all about and purportedly written by Christian and Quincy’s late mother Kim Porter.

They claimed Burgess is trying to capitalize on their late mother’s fame by selling a book to be titled Kim Porter Tell It All.

In response, Burgess, an investigation court witness in the disgraced media mogul’s trial, made a pointed statement in his legal filing with his attorney Ariel Mitchell.

Burgess fired back and said Porter was not an actor nor an entertainer — and that her fame was solely tied to being the media mogul’s ‘long time paramour,’ per TMZ.

Burgess claimed that he does have the copyright to the book and alleged that Porter gave him the rights to her intellectual property before her death in 2018.

His statement goes against Christian and Quincy’s previous statement, in which they said they became the rightful heirs and true owners of their late mother’s intellectual property rights including her purported diary entries following her passing.

As for Burgess’ alleged past connection to Porter, his attorney Mitchell told TMZ that they previously met through a mutual friend who was a music producer.

Mitchell claimed Porter told Burgess in a phone call that she was going to give him a copy of her memoir and that’s how he obtained the alleged diary entries and the rights to distribute them.

This comes amid Burgess reportedly met with federal prosecutors in New York City in regards to Combs’ ongoing case.

Burgess previously claimed he possessed explicit tapes showing encounters involving celebrities.

As he is an investigation court witness in Combs’ ongoing trial, Burgess’s phone, which contained a copy of the flash drive data related to Porter’s book, was reportedly seized amid the investigation.

Christian and Quincy also told Burgess that they wanted an accounting of any money he has made off of the book.

Meanwhile, Burgess called their cease and desist a ‘desperate ploy’ crafted by their father to extort money.

Furthermore, Burgess said this ‘pathetic attempt illustrates just how dire the financial situation is’ for Combs and his sons.

Late last month, Burgess testified before the grand jury in the Southern District of New York.

via: Daily Mail