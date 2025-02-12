Home > NEWS

Diddy Sues NBC for $100 Mil Over ‘Making of a Bad Boy’ Documentary, I Didn’t Kill Kim Porter

BY: Walker

Published 29 minutes ago

Diddy says NBC’s crossed a very expensive line by putting out a documentary accusing him of murdering Kim Porter and having sex with 2 underaged women … and now he wants at least $100 million from the network.

The lawsuit, filed in New York state court on Wednesday, accuses NBC of airing “falsehoods,” including that Combs sexually assaulted minors.

Combs also says the documentary “maliciously accuses” him of murdering Kimberly Porter.

“In the Documentary, Defendants accuse Mr. Combs of horrible crimes, including serial murder and sexual assault of minors — knowing that there is not a shred of evidence to support them,” the lawsuit says.

Representatives for NBCUniversal didn’t immediately return a request for comment by Business Insider.

“As described in today’s lawsuit, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Peacock TV, LLC, and Ample LLC made a conscious decision to line their own pockets at the expense of truth, decency, and basic standards of professional journalism,” Combs’ attorney, Erica Wolff, said in a statement. “Grossly exploiting the trust of their audience and racing to outdo their competition for the most salacious Diddy exposé.”

Combs is awaiting trial on federal charges including sex trafficking. He has consistently denied all allegations of sexual abuse.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

