Diddy Sued by Man Claiming He Was Forced to Give Him Oral Sex on Commercial Set

Diddy took a photographer into a trailer on the set of a commercial and essentially forced him to perform oral sex by putting the guy’s career in the balance … at least according to a new lawsuit.

An anonymous man from Southern California, filing as John Doe, alleged Combs sexually assaulted him on the set of a commercial in either 2022 or 2023, in a New York County Supreme Court complaint obtained by USA TODAY. He claims that while filming a “high-profile commercial,” Doe — describing himself as a “photographer/production assistant” — “struck up a conversation” with Combs.

Allegedly, after Combs invited Doe into his trailer, he demanded Doe perform oral sex on him and promised to “make your career take off.” Doe called the alleged incident “blatant sexual quid-pro-quo.”

“Combs framed this meeting as an opportunity for (Doe) to advance his career. (Doe), although hesitant, could not turn down what appeared to be a career-defining moment few ever receive,” the lawsuit reads. “The implication was clear, also, that if (Doe) did not perform oral sex on Combs to his satisfaction, his career would be over.”

Doe, who “does not recall” why Combs was on set but noted high-profile people aren’t always named on call sheets, accuses Combs of sexual battery and requests a jury trial in the case.

Combs’ legal team, in a statement to USA TODAY, maintained their stance on his innocence, writing: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

The statement continued, “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

