Diddy Speaks on Video of Him Assaulting Cassie in 2016: 'I Was F*cked Up...I'm Sorry' [Video] | lovebscott.com

Diddy wants you to know he’s “truly sorry” in the wake of the newly-released video in which he can be seen assaulting Cassie at a hotel back in 2016.

The disgraced mogul took to Instagram to share an apology video.

He doesn’t mention Cassie’s name directly, but he does say he was at “rock bottom” when the assault took place and that he’s been working towards being a better man and that he takes full responsibility for his actions.

Take a look:

When Cassie’s lawsuit first went public, Diddy denied all wrongdoing.

The surveillance video released by CNN matches up to the assault Cassie detailed in her suit.

As we said before, Diddy is done.