Diddy Recruits Montell Jordan, Kelis and More to Make a Hit Song for Uber One in New Super Bowl Ad [Video]

In the days leading up to this year’s Super Bowl, companies are beginning to reveal star-studded advertisements that will run during the big event. Among the bunch is mobility giant Uber, who decided to team up with Diddy for a hilarious commercial.

via: People

The advertisement opens with Diddy in a board room, where he’s asked to soundtrack the company’s next campaign, before showing the Grammy winner in the studio with Montell Jordan, Kelis, Donna Lewis, Ylvis and Haddaway, remixing their hit songs to fit Uber One’s message.

“You want me to do a jingle?” says the “I’ll Be Missing You” musician at the top of the clip. After one of his assistants declares that Diddy doesn’t make jingles, the Uber One executives assure him they’re asking for “One Hit for Uber One” — not a jingle.

Diddy replies, “You want a hit?”

He’s then seen in a recording studio with various musicians, each of whom present him with their take on “One Hit for Uber One.”

First, Jordan sings a version of his 1995 classic “This Is How We Do It,” with its first verse reworked to feature the lyrics: “Uber One can save you on rides and eats / It’s kinda sweet.”

Lewis appears next, performing a fresh take on 1996’s “I Love You Always Forever” with new lyrics in the chorus: “Uber One saves you forever / Rides and eats / Save on whatever”

Kelis then shows up to try her hand at “One Hit for Uber One,” adapting the lyrics of her signature hit “Milkshake” to fit the message: “Your milkshakes cost way less than before / This membership is better than yours.”

Still seeking the ultimate song for the campaign, viral Norwegian duo Ylvis comes to the studio with a rendition of their grating 2013 song “The Fox (What Does the Fox Say?),” singing the lyrics: “How does the fox say, U-U-U-U-Uber One?”

“Don’t do that,” exclaims a disappointed Diddy.

Finally, Trinidadian-born German singer Haddaway comes into the booth to sing a new version of his signature hit, 1993’s chart-topping “What Is Love,” featuring the lyrics: “Uber One / Uber One saves me / Saves me / Way more.”

At the end of the advertisement, Diddy plays Haddaway’s take on the non-jingle for the board members, who appear confused. “Diddy is excited,” says the Bad Boy Records founder’s assistant.

The “Bad Boy for Life” performer is utilizing the TV spot to introduce the rebrand of his Combs Enterprises company as Combs Global, and the clip also promotes his record label Love Records as well as brands CÎROC Vodka and DeLeón Tequila.

In honor of the Super Bowl commercial’s premiere on Tuesday, Uber One is offering a three-month subscription to the service for free.

Included in the membership are unlimited $0 delivery fees, up to 10% off eligible Uber Eats orders, 5% off eligible Uber Rides and access to the highest-rated drivers as well as $5 credit if Uber’s estimated order arrival time isn’t correct.