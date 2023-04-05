Diddy Pays Sting $5,000 a Day for Using Sample Without Permission: 'Love to My Brother' [Video]

Diddy wants you to know he pays Sting a lot more than what’s being reported.

Earlier this week, a clip of Sting confirming he receives royalties for Diddy’s “Ill Be Missing You” circulated and in it he says Diddy pays him $2,000 a day.

via Complex:

In the clip from a 2018 interview with Sting and Shaggy on The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne asked the musician if it’s true he gets paid $2,000 by Diddy every day for the initially unauthorized use of The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” on the 1997 song. “Yeah, for the rest of his life,” he replied. “It ain’t fake news.” Sting clarified that Diddy asked for permission to use the sample, but only after the song was released. “We’re very good friends now. … It was a beautiful version of that song.”

A tweet containing the interview clip got the attention of Diddy, who disputed the figure. “Nope,” he said alongside the video. “5K a day. Love to my brother [Sting]!”

Diddy’s track, which featured Faith Evans and 112, served as a tribute to his late friend the Notorious B.I.G., who was murdered just months prior. Diddy originally did not ask for permission to use the sample, and Sting filed a lawsuit that resulted in him receiving all of the royalties for the track. Despite the contentious nature surrounding “I’ll Be Missing You,” the two came together to perform a live version of it alongside Faith Evans at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards.

It was a hugely successful release and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. So needless to say, Sting doesn’t seem too upset about Diddy’s use of the sample and they appear to be on good terms.

In an interview with A.V. Club, per Ultimate Classic Rock, The Police guitarist Andy Summers described the song as a “major rip-off.”

“He actually sampled my guitar, and that’s what he based his whole track on,” he noted. “Stewart’s not on it. Sting’s not on it. I’d be walking around Tower Records, and the fucking thing would be playing over and over. It was very bizarre while it lasted.”

$5,000 a day. That adds up to a LOT of money over the years.