Diddy Goes Viral for Looking Stressed During Shopping Spree With Yung Miami [Video]

Diddy, Fabolous, and City Girls are living the life of luxury on their new single, “Act Bad.” It appears that Diddy and Yung Miami of City Girls celebrated their collaboration in style.

via: Complex

Diddy and Miami both took to social media to post footage of their shopping voyage, which was soundtracked to their new single “Act Bad.”

“He wanna sponsor my act bad/Double R, black bag, Tom Ford, black tags/Walkin’ out Chanel with a black bag/Yeah, it’s givin’ body bag, listen up, scallywags,” Yung Miami raps in her verse.

In a subsequent post on Twitter, Diddy called the track “the song of the Summer!!!” In addition to Yung Miami and Diddy, the song also features Fabolous.

“‘Act Bad’ just means being free, enjoying yourself, letting go, not giving a fuck,” Puff told fans from a golf cart on Instagram in one of several teaser posts he shared.

The song also soundtracked the beginning and end of Yung Miami’s new Caresha Please episode on REVOLT featuring Summer Walker.

Diddy and Yung Miami have been open about their relationship, one that they’re far less interested in defining than everyone else is. Music-wise, they appeared together last fall for his remix of “Gotta Move On,” also featuring Ashanti and Bryston Tiller.