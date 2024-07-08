‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel in the Works at Disney | lovebscott.com

Miranda Priestly’s job isn’t done yet.

According to reports, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is getting a sequel.

via Variety:

Disney is developing a sequel to the hit 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, with screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna in talks to return to write the next chapter.

Puck was first to report the developing project, produced by Oscar winner Wendy Finerman. Disney had no comment.

Everyone’s really happy with how the story ended. They should just leave it there. This is a bad idea.