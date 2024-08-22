Deundray Cottrell's Loved Ones Still Want Answers Surrounding His Death Over a Month Later, Boyfriend Julian Morris Still Refuses to Be Questioned By Police | www.lovebscott.com

Deundray Cottrell’s family and friends still don’t have any answers about what happened the night the 31-year-old dancer disappeared from his sister’s house during a 4th of July celebration and was later found dead a few blocks away.

Now, they’re turning to the public for assistance and offering a $5,000 reward for information.

via People:

On July 4, Cottrell was visiting Harris, 35, and her family in Birmingham, Ala., with his romantic and business partner Julian Morris, when he went inside to check on his dog shortly before fireworks began, Harris tells PEOPLE.

Harris says she thought it was odd that Cottrell and Morris were visiting without DeEric Garnell, who was in a polyamorous romantic relationship with the two. “There were times that [Cottrell] would come by himself, but we have never seen just [Cottrell] and Julian,” Harris says. But she assumed the trio possibly had a disagreement or that DeEric’s schedule wouldn’t allow for the trip.

When Cottrell never came back outside to watch the fireworks, Harris says Morris told her that Cottrell jumped out of a window in her home and vanished. When Harris realized all of the windows in her home were sealed shut, she asked Morris again about where her brother went. Then, she says, Morris told her that Cottrell actually jumped off of the patio and disappeared.

“I was trying to tell him that I loved him and he jumped,” Morris told Harris, she says.

Harris and her family immediately began searching for Cottrell, but they were unable to find him that evening. The next day, Garnell traveled to Birmingham to help with the search.

Garnell, Cottrell and Morris were all part of Skiiboyz Entertainment, a male trio dancing group in Atlanta. Ga., and they had a large following on social media. Garnell and Cottrell had been in a relationship for 14 years, and the pair met Morris in 2021, Garnell says.

“Our relationship flourished over the years, especially moving to Atlanta and starting a business together,” Garnell tells PEOPLE.

Garnell describes Cottrell as organized and particular, adding, “He doesn’t take risks.” Given that, he says the idea that Cottrell jumped from a height on July 4, to leave his sister’s house, is hard for him to wrap his head around.

“I just can’t believe that he would do that, especially at a place like his sister’s house, which we’ve [visited] her for years,” Garnell says. “That’s [his] safe place.”

Throughout their 14-year relationship, Garnell grew close to Cottrell’s family, so when they told him Cottrell was missing, he knew he had to help in the search. Garnell arrived in Birmingham on July 5 to look for his partner, to no avail.

“I am extremely worried, and I cannot even sleep,” Garnell says, remembering the agonizing days of not knowing where Cottrell was. “I’m just not understanding what’s going on.”

By this point, Morris had already left. On July 6, Garnell requested search and rescue dogs to help find Cottrell. That day, Cottrell’s body was found in an abandoned shed near his sister’s home, sending shockwaves through his family.

“It was the strangest day,” Harris says. “I remember all of us standing out in the road. I remember taking off running to the stop sign, and I remember seeing the cops tying the yellow tape. As soon as they started to tie the tape, it started to rain, and it rained and rained and rained the rest of the day, and everybody stood in the rain. I just remember being numb.”

The Birmingham Police Department has since labeled Cottrell’s death a homicide, but his cause of death has not been released and few official details have been announced. However, BPD has labeled Morris as a person of interest in the case. Cottrell’s loved ones have not had any contact with Morris since Cottrell’s death, and police are still asking for him to come in for questioning

Morris’ lawyer has since released a statement in connection with the case. It reads in part: “Mr. Morris wants answers as well and is awaiting those answers after a full and thorough investigation has been completed. Under the advice of counsel, he will not be giving any further statements at this time.”

Garnell says he is now leaning on Cottrell’s family during the grieving process as they all wait for answers — and justice.

“It is so much of a community within [Cottrell’s] family that it is my family too,” Garnell says. “That’s why we have such a strong bond, even through the grief.”

“I just want to let the world know that Deundray had nothing but love in him,” Garnell adds. “I just hope that his justice is served and that the world knows exactly what happened to such a good person.”

Harris says her family is still grappling with the grief, but are holding close to them everything Cottrell — who was pursuing his doctorate in public administration and marketing at the time of his death — brought to this world.

“He was everything to us,” she says. “The fact that he’s being minimized to just another tragedy, it hurts, and it hurts for my mom. He was somebody’s brother, he was somebody’s son, he was the golden lining in the sky for so many people. He was the best thing to a lot of people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.