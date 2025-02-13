Destiny’s Child Reunite For Kelly Rowland’s 44th Birthday

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Beyoncé and Michelle Williams helped bring in their “Birthday Bestie’s” 44th trip around the sun with an intimate dinner that appeared to be full of laughter, drinks, food and most importantly, love.

In the photos shared on Instagram, Beyoncé looked stunning in a black mini dress adorned with large gold buttons, which accentuated her curves. Kelly opted for a chic black backless halter dress that highlighted her toned arms while Michelle dazzled in a red sequined mini dress with spaghetti straps.

Beyonce’s caption, “Birthday bestie,” perfectly captured the vibes of the gathering.

During the celebration, the trio posed for several sweet snaps. One standout photo showed Beyonce and Kelly sharing a heartfelt hug, both grinning from ear to ear. Another black-and-white photo depicted Beyonce and Kelly seated at a dining table, surrounded by other guests, enjoying a cozy birthday meal.

Kelly Rowland, whose birthday was on Tuesday, February 11, kicked off her online celebration with with a risqué party-themed photoshoot. Inspired by supermodel Naomi Campbell, Kelly donned a blue metallic tiny panties and bra set, complete with a striking headpiece made of over 20 balloons. The bold ensemble showcased her ageless figure while the matching stilettos added inches to her frame.

This heartfelt reunion and celebration follow another significant moment for the trio. In November, Beyoncé and Kelly supported Michelle at the opening night of her Broadway show, “Death Becomes Her.”

Michelle gushed how “anchored” she felt having them in the crowd, emphasizing their lasting impact on each other’s lives. “It was an absolute joy having them there because I know they’re fans of the movie,” Michelle shared.

Michelle also opened up about their group chat on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” revealing that their conversations are “pure” and rooted in friendship. She revealed that while Michelle is the most talkative, Kelly is a close second.

The trio first made waves in the music industry when they signed with Columbia Records in 1997, and despite going their separate ways in 2006, they’ve continued to support each other both on and off stage.

via: AceShowbiz

