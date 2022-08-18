Deshaun Watson Settles Case with NFL: QB Suspended 11 Games and Hit with Hefty Fine After Working Out Deal

Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine for multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy in what amounts to one of the most significant penalties in NFL history.

via: CBS Sports

CBS Sports NFL Insiders Josina Anderson and Jonathan Jones have reported that Watson will be suspended for 11 games, which is a substantial increase over the six-game suspension that he was originally handed. Besides the suspension, Watson has also been hit with a substantial fine of $5 million.

The settlement also calls for Watson to comply with a professional treatment plan, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

“Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL,” Goodell said. “This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension.”

On Watson’s end, he was just glad to put the entire case behind him.

“I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization,” Watson said in a statement. “I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.”

Watson’s decision to accept the NFL’s settlement offer means that the case is officially over from a football perspective. Watson will sit out Cleveland’s first 11 games of the season before being eligible return to the team on Nov. 28. In a twist, Watson’s first game back will come against his former team, the Houston Texans. The Browns are scheduled to play in Houston on Dec. 4 on CBS.

The added five games on the suspension means that Watson will miss several key matchups that he wouldn’t have missed under his original six-game suspension. Here are the five new games he’ll be missing now that five extra weeks have been added to his punishment: at Ravens (Week 7), Bengals (Week 8) at Dolphins (Week 10), at Bills (Week 11) and Buccaneers (Week 12). The Browns also have a Week 9 bye in there.