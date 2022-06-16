Deshaun Watson Says He ‘Never Forced Anyone’ In Response To Sexual Misconduct Allegations [Video]

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has not spoken to the media much since he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in March of 2021.

via: BET

Deshaun Watson spoke with reporters on Tuesday (June 14) for the first time since he was introduced as the Cleveland Browns’ new quarterback. However, football wasn’t the only thing on the minds of the media.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the former Houston Texan, again proclaimed that he didn’t force anyone to do anything sexually, despite 24 civil lawsuits filed by massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct during their sessions with the three-time NFL Pro Bowler.

“I’ve been honest and I’ve been truthful about my stance and that’s I never forced anyone, I never assaulted anyone so that’s what I’ve been saying from the beginning and I’m going to continue doing that,” Watson told reporters after the Browns’ first day of mandatory minicamp in Berea, Ohio. “Until all the facts come out on the legal side, I have to continue to just go through the process with my legal team and the court of law.”

During his March 25 press conference, he also said he had “no regrets” about his previous actions. Since that presser, two more massage therapists have sued Watson and both mentioned his lack of remorse in that meeting with reporters. On Tuesday, Watson said he regrets the way he answered that question almost three months ago.

“What I was saying is that, yes, I never assaulted, disrespected or harassed anyone, but at the same time I do understand that I do have regrets as far as the impact it’s had on the community and people outside of just myself and that includes my family, that includes this organization, that includes my teammates in this locker room that have to answer to these questions, that includes the fan base of the Cleveland Browns, that includes males, females, that includes everyone across the world,” Watson said. “That’s one thing I do regret: The impact it has triggered on so many people.”

The latest press conference comes after the The New York Times reported that Watson used at least 66 different massage therapists during a 17-month period with the Texas before the first lawsuit was filed against him.

It’s unclear what sort of punishment the NFL will dole out prior to the 2022 season starts on September 8.

"I never assaulted anyone. I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything." —Deshaun Watson speaking to the media for the first time since March 25 pic.twitter.com/7MCiR5uvfo — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2022