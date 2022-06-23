Denise Richards Joins OnlyFans One Week After Daughter Sami Sheen’s Debut [Video]

Denise Richards has followed in her 18-year-old daughter’s provocative footsteps by launching her own OnlyFans account – just days after her ex-husband Charlie Sheen publicly blasted her for allowing their child to sign up to the X-rated site.

via: Page Six

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a video to Instagram Thursday in which she could be seen walking barefoot along a beach while wearing a white dress. The straps of her dress had fallen down her shoulders, accentuating her cleavage.

“Ready…here we go?,” Richards, 51, wrote before adding the hashtag “#onlyfans” and directing her 1.4 million followers to the link to subscribe to her content for $25 a month.

The actress’ new business endeavor comes after Sami, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, joined the adult site, which is often used to post nude or partially nude photos and videos at a premium price.

The high school dropout, who turned 18 in March, shared a picture on June 13 that showed her peering at the camera from a hot tub while wearing a black bikini.

Despite their strained relationship, Richards has been a vocal supporter of her daughter, telling Page Six exclusively at the time, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

However, the news did not sit well with Charlie, 56, as he blamed his ex-wife for their eldest daughter’s account, which goes for $19.99 a month.

The former “Two and a Half Men” star told Page Six, “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof.”

He added, “I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

But the “Wild Things” star defended her daughter once more days later, alluding to the Playboy spreads she has done over the years and arguing that Charlie “shouldn’t be” judging Sami for her choices.

Richards and Charlie were married from 2002 to 2006 and also share daughter Lola, 17. The former model is now married to Aaron Phypers.