Denise Richards Is Getting Her Own Reality Show: 'Denise Richards and the Wild Things' | lovebscott.com

Denise Richards is getting her own reality show!

On Monday, E! announced that she’ll be returning to to reality TV alongside her family for a new docuseries titled, ‘Denise Richards and the Wild Things.’

Cute name!

via ET:

The half-hour comic series will be executive produced by Richards and follow her and her family including daughters Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and Eloise, 12, whom she adopted.

“My family and I are thrilled to return home to E!,” Richards said in a statement. “Sami and Lola were just 3 and 4 years old when we first shared our story and now we’ve come full circle. Alex Baskin and I met when I joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and I loved doing that show. This is the perfect partnership for our family’s series as our lives are full of fun, love and unpredictability, and we can’t wait for the audience to share this adventure with us.”

“Denise Richards is a pop culture force and no stranger to capturing the public’s attention,” Rachel Smith, EVP, Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentary, NBCUniversal Entertainment said in a statement. “With her return to E!, we look forward to Denise and her family sharing their beautifully chaotic world with our audience, who will appreciate their candor and relatability as much as we do.”

Richards and her family made their TV debut with their 2008 reality TV series, Denise Richards: It’s Complicated, which aired for two seasons. Richards then joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during season 9. Richards left following two seasons, but made her return as a guest during season 13.

In March, ET spoke with the Haunting Housewives star, who revealed if she would ever make her return to the Beverly Hills franchise — following a season that saw her come to blows with cast member Erika Jayne.

“I would definitely entertain the idea to come back full-time,” Richards told ET. “For sure.”

Her eccentricity makes for great television. ‘Denise Richards and the Wild Things’ will premiere on E! in 2025.