Denise Richards' Daughter Alleges 'Abusive Household' as Source Defends Actress' 'Normal Rules' [Video]

The 17-year-old daughter of exes Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen is alleging she’s moved out of a “hell house,” claiming that her time spent living with Denise and new husband Aaron was in an “abusive household.”

In recent viral TikToks captured by the New York Post’s Page Six, Sami Sheen reportedly wrote that just one year ago she was “trapped in an abusive household [and] hated myself,” claiming that she “would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc….”

“Now,” she then added, according to the outlet, “finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)” The posts have since been made private.

“Sam is amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball. GED here we come,” said Charlie via his publicist Jeff Ballard.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that Sami was living with Richards last year. “Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting,” the source says. “She’s a mom and a parent and there are rules. She didn’t want to follow the rules.”

“Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad,” adds the source. “Denise loves her daughter very much and she’s saddened by the situation.”

Richards shares daughters Sami and Lola Rose, 16, with ex-husband Charlie, and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum later welcomed daughter Eloise Joni, 10, in 2011. Charlie has three other children from other relationships: Cassandra, 36, and 12-year-old twin sons.

Denise and Charlie first met while shooting the movie Good Advice in 2000, but it wasn’t until the actress guest-starred on Charlie’s former sitcom Spin City in 2001 that a romance began. They married in June 2002. But by March 2005, it was over, with Denise filing for divorce while Charlie was in the midst of a drug and alcohol relapse.

Back in March, Richards celebrated Sami’s birthday on Instagram by writing, “Can’t believe my beautiful baby girl is 17!!!! Time flies by so fast, so amazed the beautiful young woman you’ve become,” alongside a photo of her lookalike daughter.

“Although a part of me would give anything to have those years back when you were little. I cherish those precious moments,” the actress added at the time. “I love you so much Sami girl. I’m so proud of you. You’re beyond beautiful inside and out and so compassionate. I love you my Sami. Happy Birthday.”

