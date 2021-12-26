Demi Lovato Shaved Their Head for a Christmas Buzzcut Reveal: 'Fresh Start' [Video]

Demi Lovato is hoping for a fresh start in the new year.

via People:

The two-time Grammy Award nominee, 29, shaved their head into a chic buzzcut, which they debuted on Christmas Day to their 122 million Instagram followers. Lovato captioned the post with the hashtag “#freshstart.”

They struck a few poses against a snowy, mountainous backdrop in the FaceTime-recorded video, showing off the new short chop, which they later modeled in a mirror selfie on their Instagram Story.

Lovato’s new look comes after a big year for the musician. In addition to dropping their seventh studio album Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over in April — their first album in four years — they came out as gender non-binary in May, updating their pronouns to they/them.

The Disney Channel alum has since opened up to PEOPLE about the pressure they previously felt to fit into a “sexy, feminine” image before they came to terms with their gender identity.

“I really believe that when I overdosed in 2018, it was because I was ignoring my truth. I went to such great lengths to suppress who I really am to fit this sexy, feminine pop star and actress image that others had assigned for me that I never truly identified with,” Lovato said in June. “I did it though because I thought that’s how it was supposed to be.”

They explained that they’ve since learned “how important it is to live your truth and not suppress yourself.”

“You can only carry on like that for so long before it comes spilling out and manifesting, sometimes negatively, in other ways,” Lovato added.

Lovato expressed their desire to shave their head earlier this year, telling Glamour their hair choices of late have been an attempt to break free from the heteronormative box to which they’ve been confined.

“What I’m encouraging people to do is just make choices for themselves,” Lovato said. “Autonomy, for me, is what changed my life.”

We could all use fresh start, right? 2021 has been a little rough.