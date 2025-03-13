Demi Lovato Responds to Fan Concern Over Her ‘Shaking’ in Cooking Video

BY: LBS STAFF Published 53 seconds ago

The Grammy-winning artist clarified the situation after her visibly shaky hands drew attention in a TikTok cooking tutorial video.

Demi Lovato is addressing her well-being after fans expressed concern over a recent social media post.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a fun TikTok video, in which she documented her attempt at a roasted chicken recipe, taking fans through the whole process.

“Today we are making a whole roasted chicken,” Lovato, 32, began in the video. “It seems really overwhelming, but it’s not. We’re gonna have fun, and I’m telling myself this because I feel overwhelmed.”

During several moments in the five-minute video, the actress seemingly had unsteady hands, with her hands visibly shaking while handling the chicken and using kitchen utensils, including knives.

After a fan took to the comments section of the TikTok to note their concern, Lovato set the record straight.

“I’m afraid of seeing her shaking that hard?,” a user wrote, to which Lovato assured the fan that there’s no need to worry, writing, “I’m okay! I promise ?.”

The Grammy winner captioned her TikTok video, “On ?Cooking With Demi? we are all about facing our fears. Today we did that by trying out a recipe for a whole roasted chicken. It wasn’t pretty at times, but it wasn’t nearly as overwhelming as I thought it would be and I’m really proud to have this recipe in my back pocket now ?.”

While the fan didn’t specify the reason behind their concern about Lovato’s shaking, the former Disney star has struggled with her mental health and substance abuse in the past, and has spoken out about her battles with depression, addiction, and eating disorders.

Lovato detailed her struggles — including a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018 — and opened up about her recovery in the 2021 documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

In June, the “Confident” singer made an appearance at the The Center For Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian’s annual benefit, and during a conversation with Dr. Charlie Shaffer, Anna Wintour’s son, Lovato got candid about how her relationship with herself has evolved after five in-patient mental health treatments — and how putting in the work made all the difference.

Through getting treatment, the Camp Rock alum said she learned another important lesson: that her mental health is not her “identity.”

“It wasn’t until I went into treatment for the first time that I realized this isn’t who I am. It’s just a part of what makes me me, meaning my struggles have shaped me into the pottery that you see today, but it’s never become my identity since then,” she said. “It’s just become something about me that makes me a little interesting, I guess you could say,” adding that she’s “grateful for the things that I’ve been through and what I’ve overcome.”

These days, Lovato appears to be thriving in both her personal and professional life. In addition to recording a new album, Lovato has been engaged to Jordan “Jutes” Lutes since 2023.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

