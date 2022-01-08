Demi Lovato Quietly Completes Another Rehab Stint 3 Years After Overdose [Video]

On July 24, 2018, the singer and former child star got high on heroin laced with fentanyl, which nearly killed them.

A source close to the “Dancing With the Devil” singer, who uses they/them pronouns after coming out as non-binary, told Page Six they returned to Utah for treatment but is now back home and “doing well.”

Reps for Lovato didn’t return Page Six’s request for comment.

Lovato’s return to rehab came after they told fans that being “California sober” — imbibing alcohol and smoking marijuana — would no longer work for them.

“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” the 29-year-old performer shared on their Instagram Story in early December. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

A few weeks later, Lovato debuted a shaved head in a photo, which eagle-eyed fans noticed appeared to be taken at the rehab facility, to represent a “fresh start.”

Speculation surrounding Lovato’s whereabouts further fueled when their older sister, Dallas Lovato, shared a video of the two reuniting for Christmas on TikTok, along with their younger sister, Madison De La Garza.

“When you get exactly what you wished for on Christmas… your sister,” Dallas, 33, wrote over the video, adding a red heart emoji.

“I tricked you, I’m sorry,” Demi said as they hugged a teary-eyed Madison, 20.

Despite suffering a near-fatal overdose in 2018, the “I Love Me” artist explained why they didn’t want to be completely sober following their recovery and subsequent rehab stay.

“I called [my recovery case manager, Charles Cook] and was like, ‘Something’s not right. I’m living one side of my life completely legalizing and this other side following a program that’s telling me if I slip up, I’m going to die,’” they shared with Glamour magazine.

The “Confident” singer detailed their overdose in their YouTube documentary series, candidly detailing fans the grip their addiction had on them, from using meth and heroin to now having to receive injections to prevent from getting high.

“At least for a few years it can’t hurt me,” she said of the Vivitrol injections, which stop the effects of opioids.

