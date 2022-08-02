Demi Lovato Now Uses She/Her Pronouns Again: 'I'm Such a Fluid Person'

Demi Lovato is back to using “she/her” pronouns a year after coming out as non-binary and sharing her preference to go by “they/them.”

via Page Six:

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 29, shared on the “Spout” podcast Tuesday that she came to the decision because she is “such a fluid person.”

Further explaining why she previously adopted “they/them,” Lovato said her energy last year was “balanced in my masculine and feminine energy.”

“When I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman,” the “Cool for the Summer” singer added. “I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.”

Lovato said choosing to identify by the “they/them” pronouns at one point, for her, was about “feeling human at your core.”

“Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted ‘she/her’ again,” she reaffirmed. “But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect.”

The “Heart Attack” singer concluded, “Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

Lovato first announced she would use “they/them” pronouns in May 2021 when she came out as non-binary after “doing some healing and some reflective work.”

“I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering,” she said on her podcast, “4D With Demi Lovato,” at the time.

However, more recently, Lovato has been dropping subtle hints on social media about tapping into her full feminine energy again.

The “Camp Rock” star amended her Instagram bio to read “they/them/she/her” and also posted a series of photos of herself in April with the caption, “You call me they, but I’m still daddy’s girl…”

In July 2021, Lovato spoke out about how changing pronouns had been a “huge” transition for her.

“If you misgender me – That’s okay,” the pop star wrote in a now-deleted post. “I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”

A month later, Lovato revealed she may change her mind when it comes to her gender identity again at some point.

“There might be a time where I identify as trans,” the “Confident” singer said in August 2021. “I don’t know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life.”

Oh Demi…