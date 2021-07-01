Demi Lovato Calls Lizzo A ‘F*ckin Queen’ For Correcting Their Pronouns to the Paparazzi

Demi Lovato revealed a little over a month ago that that they now identify as non-binary and have changed their pronouns to they/them.

“This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work,” they said with the announcement. “I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.”

It doesn’t take understanding to be respectful, and one photographer got schooled by Lizzo who was wearing a shirt with Demi’s face on it when he misgendered the pop singer.

“Is that a message to Demi? Should she reach out?” one of the photographers asked Lizzo in a video, to which she replied, “They,” while holding out her finger. The photographer seemed to miss Lizzo’s correction and continued, asking, “Have her team contact your team?”

Lizzo once again corrected them, saying, “Their team,” adding, “Demi goes by they now.”

After the video was brought to her attention, Demi reposted it to their Instagram Story and wrote, ”@lizzobeeating you f—ing queen I love you [kissing emoji] thank you.” Lizzo reshared the post to her Story with a heart emoji.

See below.