DDG Defends Halle Bailey After Son Halo Appeared in Livestream [Video]

DDG addressed Halle Bailey publicly stating she was “extremely upset” over their son Halo appearing on Kai Cenat’s stream and the reaction to the actress and singer later conceding that she may have overreacted.

In a YouTube video published on Thursday, Nov. 7, the influencer and rapper (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) explained that he won’t stand for anyone bullying the Little Mermaid actress, 24, after having had his own fair share of it in the past.

“One thing I don’t like what people do, I don’t like when people hate on Halle,” DDG, 27, said of his ex. “I don’t care if people think she wrong or not, or if I think she wrong or right.”

The “??Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper added, “She could be going through something mentally after having a kid that I can’t understand as a man.”

“So when situations like this happen, I try to handle it with as much grace as possible because Halo needs her, I need her, we need each other to create a childhood that’s safe and fun and memorable for him,” he said.

The “ARGUMENTS” artist went on to call his son “the biggest blessing” in his life, adding that he doesn’t “remember what life was like” before their baby was born.

“And I wouldn’t have him if it wasn’t for Halle, and for that reason alone, I got unconditional love and respect for her,” he said.

DDG’s response came just one day after Bailey expressed being “extremely upset” that Halo was included in Kai Cenat’s Nov. 6 “Mafiathon 2” Twitch stream.

“I wasn’t told or notified and i am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people,” the Color Purple actress wrote on X. “I am his mother and protector and saddened that i wasn’t notified especially when i am out of town.”

Before DDG published his video Thursday, Bailey addressed her previous statement, saying she may have overreacted.

“I know that halo is always safe with his dad. i just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. thank u kai for the gifts for halo,” Bailey tweeted.

In his response, DDG reminded his viewers that the former couple was “going through a very different transition.”

“It’s hard for us,” he added of their breakup. “So, when lil’ stuff like this happen, it’s really nothing. People go through this type of stuff all the time. I just don’t appreciate when people try to put me against her or me versus her and all of this, ‘She’s wrong and he’s right, blah blah blah.’ Y’all could hate on me for as long as y’all want, but leave Halle alone, man.”

