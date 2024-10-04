Home > NEWS

DDG Announces He and Halle Bailey Have Broken Up: ‘Decided to Go Our Separate Ways’

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

DDG and Halle Bailey have broken up.

In a statement shared to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Oct. 3, DDG, 26, wrote, “Dear friends and supporters, After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. The decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best part forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we shared.”

Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other,” DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., continued.

The pair, who were first romantically linked in January 2022, welcomed son Halo in late 2023.

As of publication, Bailey has not publicly spoken out about the breakup.

