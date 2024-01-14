Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wins Supporting Actress at Critics Choice Awards for The Holdovers

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers is the 2024 Critics Choice Awards’ pick for best supporting actress in a movie.

Also in the running were Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer, Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple, Jodie Foster for Nyad, Julianne Moore for May December, and America Ferrera for Barbie.

Joy Randolph recently won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress.

Randolph added that her character Mary has “changed my life — you have made me feel seen in so many ways that I’ve never imagined, and I hope I’ve helped you all find your inner Mary. Because there’s a little bit of her in all of us.”

The Holdovers, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alexander Payne and written by David Hemingson, was hailed by critics as an instant holiday classic.