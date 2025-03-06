David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife Pamela Bach Dead by Suicide at 62

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, an actress who was formerly married to David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006, has died. She was 62.

She was found dead in a home on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She was married to David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006. The two had met on the set of the ’80s crime drama “Knight Rider,” which he starred in. They share two adult daughters together, Hayley and Taylor Ann Hasselhoff.

NBC News has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment on her passing.

She had last posted on Instagram during the Christmas and New Year holiday season, sharing pictures smiling with her daughters and cuddling with her granddaughter London.

She had a recurring role on “Baywatch,” the long-running lifeguard drama starring David Hasselhoff, where she played restaurant owner Kaye Morgan

Bach-Hasselhoff also appeared on the TV series “The Young and the Restless” and “Cheers,” and most recently in the 2014 horror film “Mansion of Blood,” according to her IMDb profile.

via: NBC News

Pamela Bach, Baywatch Actress and David Hasselhoff’s Ex Wife, Dies by Suicide: Report

She was found dead in her Los Angeles home on Wednesday, March 5, of an apparent suicide, according to TMZ. Her family reportedly had not heard from her and went to check on her. She was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, per the outlet.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, a rep for David said: “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

PEOPLE has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Pamela shares daughters Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32, with her ex-husband, and her Instagram was filled with loving posts of her daughters and her grandchild. Taylor had welcomed a daughter, London, in August with her husband Madison Fiore, who she married in February 2023.

Pamela’s most recent Instagram post, shared on New Year’s Eve, featured a photo of her posing in front of an elaborate Christmas tree as well as a video of her adorable granddaughter.

She wrote in the post’s caption, “As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing.”

She continued, “Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!”

Pamela and David, 72, met on the set of Knight Rider when Pamela was a guest star. She then went on to appear in several episodes of Baywatch with him, too.

via: People

