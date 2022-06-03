Dave Chappelle’s Alleged Attacker Receives Plea Deal Offer [Video]

Rolling Stone has learned that Isaiah Lee, the person who allegedly jumped onstage and tackled Dave Chappelle during his comedy set, is considering a plea deal offer from prosecutors in his misdemeanor case.

via: BET

23-year-old Isaiah Lee may accept a plea agreement in the case where he was charged with misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, and two violations for jumping on the stage and attacking the comedian. Lee was then himself rushed and sustained injuries—including a broken arm. He appeared in court this week still wearing a cast and sling.

“An offer has been extended by the City Attorney’s Office, but it hasn’t been accepted yet, and I believe they’re waiting to see what’s going on with the felony case,” Deputy City Attorney Giselle Fernandez told Rolling Stone after the hearing.

Lee has also been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a housemate at a transitional living facility on December 2. His public defender on the Chappelle case, Chelsea Padilla told the court that her office is waiting “to see if there’s a disposition in the felony matter which would potentially resolve (this case) as well.”

Padilla also noted that she does not plan to argue that Lee is mentally incompetent at this time.

In a jailhouse interview with The New York Post, Lee said of Chappelle, “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect,” he said, adding: “I identify as bisexual . . . and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón declined to press felony charges in the case saying at the time, “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges, which my office will prosecute.”

The decision earned the ire of Chappelle who through his attorney Gabriel Colwell later told Rolling Stone, “Mr. Chappelle wants this case charged as a felony.”

He added, “Entertainers in Los Angeles need to know that the justice system will protect them on stage.”