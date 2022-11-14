Dave Chappelle Reportedly Switched His Controversial 'SNL' Monologue Between Rehearsal and Live Show

Dave Chappelle rehearsed with a “fake” monologue during his ‘Saturday Night Live’ dress rehearsal, then swtiched material for the live show — according to sources.

via Page Six:

A source told Page Six: “Dave does a fake monologue during the dress rehearsal, because he doesn’t want [‘SNL’ creator] Lorne Michaels, or anyone else, to know what his real monologue is.”

The source added that Chappelle made a joke during the dress rehearsal about a writer who refused to work with him this week on the show.

We previously reported that some staff writers were so furious that the comedy superstar — who’s made transphobic and homophobic jokes in his past comedy shows — was chosen to host that they were sitting out the episode.

Chappelle’s rep previously told us there was nothing to suggest there was any boycott when Chappelle and his team attended “SNL” writers’ meetings last week.

But an insider told Page Six that the joke Chappelle made about the objecting writer during the rehearsal “caused tensions to flare.” Either way, the comedian then switched up his monologue for the actual NBC live show.

The live 15-minute monologue, however, caused even more controversy for other reasons. Chappelle was blasted by the Anti-Defamation League for “popularizing” anti-Semitism with his jokes.

They knew what they were getting when they booked Dave — he’s known for saying offensive things that are harmful to marginalized communities. For whatever reason, transphobia wasn’t enough of a reason to take issue with him.